Xbox Game Pass Adds Trek to Yomi, Citizen Sleeper, Danganronpa 2, and More - News

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Trek to Yomi, Citizen Sleeper, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, This War of Mine: Final Cut, NHL 22, and Loot River.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

In Case You Missed It

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console) – Available Now

NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. Play now in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTeam with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCareer and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills in MyGM and MyLeague. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22. Learn more here.

Available Today

Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Available on day one with Game Pass: Explore procedurally generated labyrinths in a dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines tense, real-time combat with spatial block-shifting – slide blocks of ancient ruins, fight bestial abominations, loot, explore, level-up, strategize, cast powerful spells, die and wake up anew.

Coming Soon

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 5

Available on day one with Game Pass: Trek to Yomi is a cinematic action adventure game that follows an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. Experience his heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he sore to protect.

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 5

Available on day one with Game Pass: Live the life of an escaped worker, washed-up on a lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society. Inspired by the flexibility and freedom of tabletop RPGs, explore the station, choose your friends, escape your past and change your future.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10

On Jabberwock Island, you and your classmates were ready for fun in the sun until Monokuma returned! Trapped in a dangerous situation, you must survive through the class trials. Your only hope rests in solving the island’s mysteries. Plus, Ultimate members can play with native touch controls with cloud gaming on day one, no controller needed!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10

Available on day one with Game Pass: Strengthen your bonds with the launch of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising on Xbox Game Pass. Experience the prewar tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the top funded Kickstarter game of 2020 and coming to Game Pass on day one in 2023.

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 10

In This War of Mine: Final Cut, remastered for Xbox Series X|S, you play a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of necessities and constant danger from snipers and hostiles. It’s an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. Learn more here.

NHL 22 (Console) EA Play – May 12

Experience breakthrough hockey with Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play! NHL 22 is coming soon to The Play List, so all members can hit the ice. Members also get NHL 22 rewards, including World of Chel gear sets, and more.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India DLC – Available now

Game Pass members save up to 10%! Welcome to Dynasties of India, the third new official expansion to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Challenge friends with three additional civilizations as well as new units and technologies. Battle your way across India with three new campaigns and crush your opponents — either figuratively, with economic strength and vast armies, or literally, with a stampede of elephants!

Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2 – Available today

Lone Wolves, gear up for Season 2 of Halo Infinite! Experience fresh content including new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass featuring over 100 tiers of rewards that never expire.

Stellaris 3.0 Update & Nemesis Expansion – Available today

The Stellaris 3.0 ‘Dick’ Update, named after the renowned Sci-Fi author Philip K. Dick, adds a new Intel system, reworks how First Contact occurs, and includes several new economic changes. Plus, Game Pass members can save up to 10% on the Nemesis Expansion, giving players the choice between chaos or control in a galaxy spiraling into crisis.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

For Honor: Warmonger Hero – Available today

Unlock the elegant and deadly Warmonger hero! Prey on the weak and impale your opponents on the battlefield.

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: No-Brainerz Upgrade – Available now

Prepare to confront pesky plants with the No-Brainerz Upgrade! This upgrade includes four characters, four abilities, four customization sets, four emotes, 200 stars and more to help you along your quest to victory.

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Gungoose Bundle – Available May 4

Kick off Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves with the exclusive “Pass Tense” Gungoose Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps!

Xbox Ultimate Play Sweepstakes

Ultimate Game Pass members in select regions are eligible to win amazing gaming prizes, from laptops and tablets to new consoles and TV setups! There’s an Ultimate Game Room Upgrade grand prize and, in addition, there will be new prizes awarded each week from April 25, 2022 – May 25, 2022.

Sign up at www.xboxplaysweepstakes.com and then once you sign up, just play Game Pass games on your console for one continuous hour to get an entry. One entry per day. Terms apply.

No Purchase Necessary in US, CA & Northern Ireland. Open to U.S, UK, CA, FR & DE only 18+, See Official Rules for how to enter without purchase for residents of US, CA and Northern Ireland. Enter by 05/25/22.

Leaving Soon

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so make sure you jump back in before they go. Remember to use your membership to save up to 20% off your purchase to keep these in your library.

Leaving May 10

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console)

Leaving May 15

Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Steep (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC)

