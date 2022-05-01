Square Enix Trademarks Relic Strike and Bandai Namco Trademarks G Generation Eternal - News

Square Enix has filed a trademark for Relic Strike in Japan, United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Bandai Namco also filed a trademark for G Generation Eternal in Japan.

It is possible the Bandai Namco trademark is for a new entry in the SD Gundam G Generation series. 2019's SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays was the last entry in the series. It released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan, and for PC worldwide.

