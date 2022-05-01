Steam Deck Spends 3rd Week in 1st on the Steam Charts, 3 Titles Debut in Top 10 - Sales

Valve's Steam Deck for a third straight week has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 17, 2022, which ended May 1, 2022.

Elden Ring remains has remained in second place for another week.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week: Dune: Spice Wars debuted in third place, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe debuted in fourth place, and Rogue Legacy 2 debuted in seventh place.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and Monster Hunter Rise took sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring Dune: Spice Wars - NEW The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - NEW Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition Monster Hunter Rise Rogue Legacy 2 - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Valve Index VR Kit Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

