May 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for May 2022. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for March are:

Yoku’s Island Express ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk ($19.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15

Hydro Thunder Hurricane ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15

Viva Piñata Party Animals ($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

Yoku’s Island Express

All Yoku wants to do is soak up the rays delivering parcels in his new job in a tropical paradise. But first he must traverse the island helping others and try to waken an ancient deity trapped in a restless sleep. Explore the colorful open world of Mokumana, test your pinball skills, and earn wild new power-ups to help the friendly locals.

The Inner World – The Last Monk

Embark on an adventure thru Asposia to find the last wind monk and fulfill Robert’s destiny as the heir to the flute nose throne. Switch seamlessly between playing as Robert, Laura, the rebel who flies off the handle, or Peck, the pigeon who doesn’t fly at all. This charming adventure game is filled with brainteasers, humor, beautiful music, and lots of heart.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

Speed through eleven mysterious race environments like Monster Island and the Bermuda Triangle, each one packed with massive jumps, drop-offs, secret shortcuts and destructible objects. Unleash aqua anarchy as you try out various modes and compete to be the first to cross the finish line.

Viva Piñata Party Animals

Get ready for lots of fun for everyone! Compete as Hudson Horstachio, Franklin Fizzlybear, and others across over 40 minigames mixed with race events. Combine your wins and bonuses to get the most candy and be crowned the victor

