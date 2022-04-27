Grand Theft Auto V Update Improves PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Versions - News

/ 358 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Rockstar Games has rolled out update 1.56 for Grand Theft Auto V that makes improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

The update adds a Motion Blur option slider and fixes an issue that caused the transition from the Story Mode to GTA Online to take longer than it should have.

There was also a fix with those playing with the PS5 DualSense controller that caused the "adaptive trigger feedback on the Hao’s Special Works upgraded Grotti Turismo Classic to be too strong."

On Xbox Series X|S the update fixes an issue with Quick Resume that saw players stuck on an alert screen. Audio issues have also been fixed.

Read the patch notes below:

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X | S

Improvements

A ‘Motion Blur’ option slider has been added

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed an issue that caused the Story Mode to GTA Online transition to take a prolonged amount of time

Adaptive Triggers (PS5)

Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger feedback on the Hao’s Special Works upgraded Grotti Turismo Classic to be too strong

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on an alert screen after using Quick Resume on Xbox

Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after opening the Xbox guide

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no game audio while in an Xbox party

Fixed an issue that caused radio audio to not be present on Xbox

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing several missing sound effects during large player Deathmatches

Fixed several issues where blocked players could still view and interact with the blocking players UGC (User Generated Content) content

Fixed an issue that caused Parachute Jobs to be missing from the Jobs menu

Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly given the option to ‘Resume Story’ despite not owning Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused GTA Online friends to display as contacts in players’ phones in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused character switching in Story Mode to take a prolonged amount of time

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that caused a significant drop in frame rate after selecting a neon interior for your vehicle while having Chameleon paint applied

Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese translation of the word “Overwrite” to not be accurate on the character migration screen

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck when trying to enter GTA Online with an existing character on a new console

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving the alert “You have been banned from using Social Club Services and are not permitted to enter Grand Theft Auto permanently.”

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving the alert “Error in Content Enumeration” when trying to create a second character

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Patriot’ parachute smoke to appear as black instead of the intended red, white and blue

Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after calling Mors Mutual

Fixed audio issues that were present when entering The Diamond Casino & Resort

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the Rockstar logo screen when booting the game

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the prompt to crack the safe to be missing in Last Play – Make Ends Meat

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after completing the Race in the GTA Online Tutorial

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the lobby after accepting a Gerald Mission invite

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving phone invitations to Jobs

Director Mode

Fixed missing text and button prompts in Director Mode

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players progress not saving in GTA Online

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several crashes in GTAV

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Vehicle List to not correctly count successfully delivered vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused players’ weapons to disappear in the Shooting Range

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when attempting to migrate a character from a previous generation console to a next generation console

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles