PlayStation Plus Games for May 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

/ 187 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

The PlayStation Plus games for May 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.

The May 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be FIFA 22 for the PS5 and PS4, Curse of the Dead Gods for the PS4, and Tribes of Midgard for the PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 are available until Monday, May 2. The list of games include Hood: Outlaws & Legends for the PS5 and PS4, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated for the PS4, and Slay the Spire for the PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles