LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Remains in 1st on the UK Charts

posted 3 hours ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has remained in first place in its third week on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 23, 2022. Sales for the game dropped 38 percent week-on-week.

It was a relatively slow week as FIFA 22 is up two spots to second place, despite sales dropping 32 percent. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is also up two spots as sales decreased 20 percent.

WWE 2K22 was the only game in the top 10 to increase in sales as it jumped from 12th to fifth place. This was due to price reductions.

Horizon Forbidden West dropped from third to seventh as sales dropped 65 percent and Gran Turismo 7 fell from second to 11th place as sales were down 75 percent. The big drop in sales for these games was due to the lower stock of the PS5 compared to the previous week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K22 Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

