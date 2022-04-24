Horizon: Forbidden West Shoots Up the the Swiss Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West has shot up the Switzerland charts all the way to first place, according to SwissCharts.com for the 15th week of 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga after debuting in first last week has dropped one spot to second place. Gran Turismo 7 is up one spot to third place and Grand Theft Auto V has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has dropped from third to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell from second to sixth place. FIFA 22 is down two spots to seventh place, while Minecraft is down one spot to eighth place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 15, 2022: Horizon: Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Minecraft Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Party Superstars

