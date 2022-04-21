Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Launches for PS4 on April 28, Xbox One Version Postponed Indefinitely - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Frogwares announced Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 28, while the Xbox One version has been postponed indefinitely.

The developer in a statement said the ongoing war in Ukraine has made development on last-generation versions of the game much more difficult. Those who pre-ordered the Xbox One version of the game will get a full refund.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on November 16, 2021.

"As some of you have pointed out on our socials, we’ve been rather quiet on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One," reads a statement from Frogwares. "The good news is that we will be releasing Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One on PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2022.

"The bad news is that unfortunately, we had to make a tough decision on the Xbox One version of the game. Due to circumstances way outside of our control, the Xbox One version of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One has been postponed indefinitely. Let us explain why."

The statement continues, "From September of last year right until February of 2022, we worked hard on optimizing our game for PC and both old and current generation consoles. During that time we discovered that the scope of the work was bigger than assessed. So last year we made the decision to release the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X|S versions first, and work on optimizing the old generation versions.

"After the validation of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One on current-gen in October, we kept on working on optimizing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. We’ve tried to squeeze out as much from the old generation as possible. A lot of invisible work was done, but also as visible as changes to the map of the city on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions so that the game could run smoother (we cut certain alleyways, shortcuts, etc.). And as we were getting closer and closer to finalizing those versions, war happened.

"To say that the war made an impact on us is probably the understatement of the decade. Keeping our personal and mental situation out of this, the war impacted us from a production point of view heavily. From where we stand now, with the resources and manpower that we have, we can release the PlayStation 4 version of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One on April 28. However, we have to postpone the Xbox One version.

"To say we’re not happy about this is putting it subtly. We want to see our games on as many platforms as possible. We see that there are a lot of you waiting for the Xbox One version. We’re also disappointed because we’ve invested time and money in this version which is put on hold indefinitely. It’s also money lost from potential future income which is important for an independent studio like us.

"If you’ve pre-ordered the Xbox One version of the game, what now? Xbox is informed that you can cancel your order, and get a full refund. We know it’s not the outcome you wanted, but we hope that at least this shed some light on what happened.

"Once again, thank you all for your patience. And thank you all for your kind words and support. The fact that many of you even offered us a place to stay in your homes is beyond “wow.” And as always, any comments or questions, post away. We will try to answer as fast and as many of them as we can—life is a bit strange at the moment."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles