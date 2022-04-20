Xbox Japan 'Working With Top-Class Developers' on a 'Groundbreaking Product' - News

Xbox Game Studios Publishing's Matt Smith has revealed the team Xbox Japan is growing with multiple job openings and they are working with developers on a groundbreaking product.

"My team at Xbox Publishing here in Japan is growing," said Smith. "We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for Xbox."

Xbox Japan is hiring a Senior Technical Producer, Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, and a Senior Game Build Engineer in Tokyo.

Xbox as part of its acquisition of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax included its first Japanese Studio Tango Gameworks.

