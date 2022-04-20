Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition 'Coming Soon' to Steam - News

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants announced Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be "coming soon" to PC via Steam.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Prized for their strength, the tasty meat on their bones, and their susceptibility to Brew, Mudokons like our hero Abe, are an enslaved race by a profiteering class. But the time for change has come, the time for a revolution is now.

Picking up right after the explosive conclusion of Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, you will be called upon to help Abe on his journey to free more than 1,000 fellow Mudokons from the physical chains that bind them. Will you help Abe confront an uncertain future and a forgotten past or let him and his kind die?

Armed with an array of tactics, from trickery and stealth to going full on ballistic by utilizing scavenged trash to craft powerful and incendiary weapons, you must decide how best to bring the fight to your oppressors and save all Mudokon-kind. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. Those you save can help you in your fight!

In-game decisions and the total number of lives freed in each level will impact Oddworld: Soulstorm‘s outcome. Oddworld: Soulstorm features four unique endings, whether you unlock the final two chapters and best ending, or one of the lesser endings is entirely up to you and Abe.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the story of hope, even in the face of insurmountable odds, but the question remains…

