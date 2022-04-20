Naughty Dog Recruiter Hints New Uncharted Games are in the Works - News

Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty via a LinkedIn post announced she has been hired by Naughty Dog as its primary Recruiter. Her post teases she will primarily be focused on the Uncharted franchise.

She will build teams for the future and work on the legacy of the Uncharted franchise. It is possible she is hinting Naughty Dog could be working on a new Uncharted game.

"I am so excited to share that I have officially joined the Naughty Dog team as a primary Recruiter!" said McBrearty. "I’ll be helping to staff a variety of roles including operations and engineering with a main focus on creative roles."

She added, "It’s even more special being able to be building future teams for not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted which is very personal and specific to me and my family. Being related to Sir Francis Drake the Uncharted franchise feels very personal and I’m so honored to be working with those who brought aspects of our family story to life."

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog did release Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 in January 2022, while it is set to launch later this year for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

