Dreamloop Games Signs Six-Figure Agreement to Develop New IP

posted 37 minutes ago

Developer Dreamloop Games announced it has signed a six-figure USD agreement with a publishing partner to develop a new IP. It isn't known who the publisher is.

Dreamloop has developed ports for nine titles that released on 24 individual platforms over the last handful of years. This is the first time the developer will be creating its own IP since the shoot ’em up Stardust Galaxy Warriors, which released in November 2015.

"We’ve spent the last few years honing our skills and storing up a lot of creative energy," said Dreamloop Games founder and CEO Joni Lappalainen.

"Now, with this game signed, we’re taking the first steps toward showing the world what Dreamloop can do and what we’re all about. We make games with heart and teeth, and this project is just the start. From here on out, we want every project to be bigger, better, and bolder than the last."

Lappalainen added, "It’s quite rare to find a team that has been working together as long as we have and has such extensive experience shipping projects across multiple platforms, let alone one that has also been slowly brewing their best ideas and waiting until the time and resourcing is right to make sure they can fully actualize their vision.

"In the next few years, we’re hoping to turn a lot of heads—we’ve got ideas for big intellectual properties across genres and styles, and the expertise to execute. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

