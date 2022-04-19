Worker Files Complaint Against Nintendo for Violating Right to Organize - News

A worker has filed a complaint against Nintendo of America and hiring firm Aston Carter with the National Labor Relations Board. The worker alleges Nintendo and Aston Carter violated their legal right to organize.

Exact information on the complaint are limited as the publicly posted docket doesn't provide many details.

There are four allegations listed in the public docket:

8(a)(1) Coercive Statements (Threats, Promises of Benefits, etc.)

8(a)(1) Coercive Actions (Surveillance, etc)

8(a)(3) Discharge (Including Layoff and Refusal to Hire (not salting))

8(a)(1) Concerted Activities (Retaliation, Discharge, Discipline)

The complaint to the National Labor Relations Board was filed in Washington as Nintendo of America is based in Redmond, Washington.

Online job listings for Aston Carter show the company has hired customer service and administrative contractors for Nintendo of America.

