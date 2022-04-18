Square Enix President: Japanese Developers Shouldn't Try to Imitate Western Games - News

The president of Square Enix Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with Yahoo! Japan says it is important Square Enix games sell well worldwide, however, it would be the wrong decision for its games to attempt to imitate western games.

"Nowadays, the games market is globalized," said Matsuda via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle. "The domestic market used to be big, but now it is behind China and the US. If you are not recognised globally, you are not in business.

"But interestingly, if Japanese developers try to imitate Western games, they cannot make good ones. The designs of the monsters, and the visual and audio effects, are all still somewhat Japanese. And players around the world know that this is what makes Japanese games good."

He added, "Overseas markets are important, but it is not enough to only develop for them."

Square Enix alongside its Japanese studios also owns Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, which were acquired in 2009.

