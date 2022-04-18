Sonic Origins Rated in South Korea - News

Sega during the Sonic Central livestream in May 2021 announced a new retro Sonic the Hedgehog collection called Sonic Origins. it was given a 2022 release window and it will launch for "the latest platforms."

We have not heard anything on the collection since its announcement, however, it has now been rated in South Korea with an "all users" rating. This rating could suggest the collection isn't that far off from release.

The Sonic Origins collection will include the original Sonic the Hedgehog games for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. The games included are Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic 3 & Knuckles being included is a bit noteworthy as Sonic 3 was not included as part of the Sega Genesis Mini library.

