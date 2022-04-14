By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
California Governor Accused of Interfering in Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 998 Views

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in July 2021 filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over what is described as a "frat boy" culture at the video game giant. Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

A new report from Bloomberg claims that the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom has been interfering with the lawsuit between the DFEH and Activision Blizzard. 

Head counsel of the lawsuit Janette Wipper was allegedly fired by Newsom for trying to maintain the department's autonomy. DFEH assistant chief counsel Melanie Proctor later resigned in protest.

"The Office of the Governor repeatedly demanded advance notice of litigation strategy and of next steps in the litigation," reads an email Proctor sent to staff. "As we continued to win in state court, this interference increased, mimicking the interests of Activision’s counsel."

Erin Mellon, the communications director for Governor Newsom, in a statement to The Verge says, "Claims of interference by our office are categorically false. The Newsom administration supports the effective work DFEH has done under Director Kevin Kish to enforce civil rights laws and protect workers, and will continue to support DFEH in their efforts to fight all forms of discrimination and protect Californians."

Mellon was asked if Newsom fired Wipper, however, she said she can't comment on personal matters. 

A federal court judge last month approved of Activision Blizzard to pay $18 million in settlement for its sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed last year by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

17 Comments
Ljink96 (6 hours ago)

Hey at least he's giving himself the "L" in the header photo.

gtotheunit91 (8 hours ago)

The plot continues to thicken....

CaptainExplosion gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

Maybe if the acquisition goes through Microsoft can straighten some of this bullshit out.

chakkra (2 hours ago)

I keep repeating, I think MS is just buying a big problem. There is so much dirt in there and the media (and the whole ps fanbase) will put the blame on MS of everything the very same minute the deal is closed, heck they have started to put the blame on them already. I think with those $70b MS could have bought T2, Square Enix and Warner Brothers.

Leynos (3 hours ago)

Looks like a mobster

Chazore (4 hours ago)

Something, something plot

Something, something, deep rabbit hole

Something, something, bad comment about Governor being chosen.

shikamaru317 (7 hours ago)

Could have had Larry Elder, just saying. Newsom's corruption was known long before now, but Californians decided to keep him in office.

TallSilhouette shikamaru317 (6 hours ago)

The alternative was a man who thinks slave owners should have received reparations.

2zosteven TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

shit, you nailed it!!!!!!

Jumpin (7 hours ago)

Was there another lawsuit to settle for 18 million dollars? I thought this one happened last summer?

CaptainExplosion (6 hours ago)

I wouldn't be surprised if Activision bribed him to look the other way.

Valdney (6 hours ago)

How do the people in these states keep re-electing these garbage/corrupt politicians that do nothing but destroy their state? Californians deserve to live in that shithole dystopian state. Thank god for politicians like De Santis.

Bandorr Valdney (6 hours ago)

Let this be a warning comments like " Californians deserve to live in that shithole dystopian state." are not needed. They add nothing to the discussion and they are just general flaming. Cut them out.

2zosteven Bandorr (4 hours ago)

how much do you know about California?

2zosteven Valdney (4 hours ago)

im on your side!!!

Chrizum Valdney (4 hours ago)

Agreed with your first sentence but the second one is pure garbage. Please tell me, do you deserve a shithole because of Boris Johnson being elected? British politics is just as fucked as any other.

2zosteven Chrizum (3 hours ago)

California is the perfect example. Valdney

