Activision Blizzard to Pay $18 Million to Settle Federal Sexual Harassment Lawsuit - News

A federal court judge has approved of Activision Blizzard to pay $18 million in settlement for its sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed last year by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Current and former Activision Blizzard employees can submit their claims for "sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and/or related retaliation or constructive discharge" dating back to September 1, 2016, to be considered for proper compensation, as determined by the EEOC.

"Our goal is to make Activision Blizzard a model for the industry, and we will continue to focus on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a press release. "The court’s approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have mechanisms for recourse if they experienced any form of harassment or retaliation."

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is critical on the settlement as it has its own case against Activision Blizzard, which is scheduled to go to trial in early 2023, which could be undermined by this.

The DFEH and Communications Workers of America say the $18 million settlement is only enough to provide compensation to 60 employees.

The Washington Post reports those who become part of the EEOC settlement won't be able to be part of the DFEH lawsuit on the issues of sexual harassment, retaliation or pregnancy discrimination.

Riot Games last year agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit due to sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and remedy violations against around 1,000 female employees and over 1,000 female contract workers.

