Hardspace: Shipbreaker Arrives May 24 for Steam and PC Game Pass - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Blackbird Interactive announced the sandbox simulation game Hardspace: Shipbreaker will leave Early Access and officially launch on PC via Steam on May 24, as well as on PC Game Pass.

The game is also planned to release later for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the PC release date reveal trailer below:

The full release of the game will include the following new content:

Final Campaign Act Added – A powerful and satisfying conclusion to the events set in motion over the course of Acts One and Two.

– A powerful and satisfying conclusion to the events set in motion over the course of Acts One and Two. Save and Load Ships – Save your in-progress salvage! No more losing value on a behemoth ship because you need to step away.

– Save your in-progress salvage! No more losing value on a behemoth ship because you need to step away. Improved Progression, Economy, and Upgrades – With the help of our fantastic community, the pace of progress has been tuned to perfection.

– With the help of our fantastic community, the pace of progress has been tuned to perfection. Improved Performance and Stability – We’ve diligently worked out a ship-load of kinks to provide the smoothest and most reliable version of the game yet.

– We’ve diligently worked out a ship-load of kinks to provide the smoothest and most reliable version of the game yet. Steam Achievements / Trading Cards / Emoticons / Backgrounds – Show-off your salvaging prowess with these rewards.

