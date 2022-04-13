Elden Ring Retakes 1st Place on the Australian Charts, Kirby Drops to 2nd - Sales

Elden Ring has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 3, 2022.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in week two both dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in fourth place, while NBA 2K22 shot up from 10th to fifth place. FIFA 22 is down one spot to sixth place and Gran Turismo 7 remained in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Elden Ring Kirby And The Forgotten Land Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Gran Turismo 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 Horizon Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

