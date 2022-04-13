Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.11 Available Now - Fixes Invitations Expiring Early - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released Update 1.12 for Gran Turismo 7.

The update fixed an issue that caused the invitations that would expire earlier than originally intended. Everyone log into the game by April 24 will receive Invitations from multiple manufacturers.

Read the patch notes below:

1. Brand Central

- Fixed an issue with the ‘Invitation’ feature wherein the invitations would inadvertently expire earlier than intended. Furthermore, with this update 'Invitations' from the manufacturers listed below will be distributed to all accounts who will log in-game by April 24:



・Aston Martin

・Bugatti

・Citroën

・Ferrari

・Lamborghini

・Pagani

・Porsche



With the installation of Update 1.12, the invitations are now valid for 30 days from the time they are received.



2. World Circuits

- Fixed an issue wherein the BGM would not play at the start and finish lines of a race.

