Certain Affinity Has Been 'Entrusted With Further Evolving Halo Infinite' - News

/ 443 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Austin, Texas-based developer Certain Affinity was founded 2006 and has been a support studio on the Halo Franchise since Halo 2's Blastacular Map Pack in 2007, as well as working on other franchises, including Call of Duty, Left 4 Dead, Doom, and more.

The developer has announced via Twitter it is going to work even closer with Halo developer 343 Industries as it will work to further evolve Halo Infinite.

"We’ve been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways."

Certain Affinity currently has over 40 job openings ranging from artists, directors, designers, producers, and more.

We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. https://t.co/fApGobYZS3 pic.twitter.com/XSuS7EtLcq — Certain Affinity (@CertainAffinity) April 12, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles