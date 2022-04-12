PlayStation VR2 Reportedly to Launch in 2023 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in January of this year officially revealed the next-generation virtual reality headset from PlayStation will be called PlayStation VR2, alongside the announced of VR game, Horizon Call of the Mountain, from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.

PlayStation VR2 has new sensory features, enhanced controls tracking, upgraded visual fidelity, eye tracking, and responsive feedback. It will also supports 4K HDR, foveated rendering, and an expanded field of view.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young via Twitter claims there have been delays at Sony and suggests PlayStation VR2 won't launch until 2023. Young has forecasted a "big jump" in virtual reality headset sales in 2023.

Despite the delays, Young still expects over 15 million VR headsets to be sold in 2022, which is over a 50 percent increase compared to 2021.

VR display shipments to rise >50% to >15M in 2022 despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony. Big jump forecasted in 2023.https://t.co/4m1FfgkeoM — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 11, 2022

Young claims PlayStation VR2 will use an AMOLED panel. Sony has only mentioned the VR headset will use an OLED screen that will be 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye.

"AMOLED will be back, thanks to the launch of Sony’s PlayStation VR2," said Young. "We expect these AMOLED panels to have a pixel density well above 800 PPI, which is a record high for mass-produced AMOLED. With high contrast displays and no visible screen door effect, the PSVR2 is likely to be a hit among gamers."

