PlayStation: 'We Do Not Intend to Sell Hardware at a Significant Loss' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 2,036 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Hideaki Nishino in a recently translated Q&A was asked about hardware pricing and profitability. PlayStation does not intend to sell any of its hardware at "significant losses."
"First, we regard hardware as the base for providing the gaming experience, and by offering products such as the PlayStation Portal Remote Player (PS Portal), we aim to provide experiences tailored to users’ play styles beyond the living room, which has traditionally been considered the primary usage environment," said Nishino.
"As for pricing, it is not realistic for us to absorb all component cost increases, and we have already implemented some price increases outside Japan, At present, however, sales are proceeding as planned, and we do not believe this has led to a decline in customer demand.
"As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses. At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach. We believe it is important for us to make every effort to ensure that customers fully understand the value we provide in relation to pricing."
Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times with the Digital Edition going from $400 at launch up to $600 now, while the model with a disc drive has gone from $500 to $650. The PS5 Pro has increased from $700 to $900.
With Nishino's comment another price increase in the future might possibly happen, especially has Xbox is about to increase the price of its Xbox Series X and S consoles once again on August 1 by $100 for 512 GB models and $150 for 1 TB models. They are also sunsetting the 2 TB model. The Xbox Series S 512 GB will increase to $499.99 and the 1 TB model to $599.99. The Xbox Series X will now cost $749.99 for the digital model and $799.99 for the disc drive model.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Ps5 sales crashes of a cliff
"We do not see sales declining"
How out of touch can you be!
'and we do not believe this has led to a decline in customer demand.' Ha ha ha.
Consumer demand is as strong as ever, its just that not as many consumers are able to afford a system as before. There’s a difference between sales figures and customer demand.
The difference is that you lost sales=>any unfulfilled demand because price is high => less demand.
Demand refers to consumer interest. E.g. if Sony were selling [X] PS5 systems at $500USD, but sales slump upon bumping to $650USD, then if sales were to return to [X] levels upon lowering the price back down, then no demand was lost; consumer demand was there, they simply couldn’t afford the product.
If sales maintained steady levels in spite of price hikes, that would indicate an increase in demand. Do you see what I’m saying?
I'm pretty sure people can also lose interest in a product for good if it's priced too high, and some of that interest may or may not return if the price drops. It's probably not a huge effect, but it probably does exist. I'm guessing it's not statistically significant though, so... this is probably just be being pedantic again for no reason, I guess?
PlayStation:
"We do not intend to continue to acquire new customers but rather intend to milk the ones we already have dry"
Good luck selling any new console in this shit market. We might be heading towards a next crash.
As much as I applaud their return to exclusives, it is not enough at $1000+ consoles. They will be back to PC releases pretty quick or PS is just a dead platform next gen.
This is understandable but what once was just "at a loss" is becoming harder to justify when prices of parts are screwing them over. They absorb the cost per unit, the more you absorb the more you need users to spend in your store or on PS+ to make it worthwhile.
What a stupid consumer market we are in right now. Apple iPhone's go up, 6 years old consoles go up, Steam Machine releases at less impressive specs than 6 year old console for £300 more. Clear consumers don't matter as long as some investor gets their money from investing in AI and as long as people throw money at that, said AI can outbid some of the most established companies in the world for parts.
Well... I guess I do need to check my PS3 collection, there is always that.
Bring back the razor model. If they're not selling the console at more than a few percentage points at a loss, get it up to 10% or more.
Make a profit on the software, subscriptions, accessories, and controllers.
I don't have a strong opinion against those price increases because I get where they're coming from but to say it didn't have any impact on demand is laughable