PlayStation: 'We Do Not Intend to Sell Hardware at a Significant Loss' - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Hideaki Nishino in a recently translated Q&A was asked about hardware pricing and profitability. PlayStation does not intend to sell any of its hardware at "significant losses."

"First, we regard hardware as the base for providing the gaming experience, and by offering products such as the PlayStation Portal Remote Player (PS Portal), we aim to provide experiences tailored to users’ play styles beyond the living room, which has traditionally been considered the primary usage environment," said Nishino.

"As for pricing, it is not realistic for us to absorb all component cost increases, and we have already implemented some price increases outside Japan, At present, however, sales are proceeding as planned, and we do not believe this has led to a decline in customer demand.

"As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses. At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach. We believe it is important for us to make every effort to ensure that customers fully understand the value we provide in relation to pricing."

Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times with the Digital Edition going from $400 at launch up to $600 now, while the model with a disc drive has gone from $500 to $650. The PS5 Pro has increased from $700 to $900.

With Nishino's comment another price increase in the future might possibly happen, especially has Xbox is about to increase the price of its Xbox Series X and S consoles once again on August 1 by $100 for 512 GB models and $150 for 1 TB models. They are also sunsetting the 2 TB model. The Xbox Series S 512 GB will increase to $499.99 and the 1 TB model to $599.99. The Xbox Series X will now cost $749.99 for the digital model and $799.99 for the disc drive model.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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