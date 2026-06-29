PS5 Reportedly Accounts for 75-80% of Launch Sales for AAA Single-Player Games Compared to Xbox - News

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Editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring speaking to VideoGamesChronicle citing confidential sales data reports 75 percent to 80 percent of launch sales for AAA single-player games are on the PlayStation 5, compared to the rest for the Xbox Series X|S.

This is in response to a claim that pre-orders for the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto VI are ahead of the Xbox Series X|S version by eight to one.

"It obviously varies by title," Dring said. "But if you take an AAA single-player title like Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, or 007 First Light, you’re seeing about 75 – 80% of their sales coming on PlayStation during the launch month (removing PC data)."

He added, "As I say, it varies by game. An online shooter often does very well on Xbox, for instance, when factoring in the install base. I would add that 30% of a multi-million-selling game is a lot of games."

A roughly 3-to-1 or 4-to-1 ratio is more believable than 8-to-1 as the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by nearly three times. VGChartz estimates has the PS5 at an estimated 92.34 million units sold to consumers and the Xbox Series X|S at 34.80 million units through the month of May 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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