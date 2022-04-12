Shadowrun Games Rated for Consoles - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Harebrained Schemes' Shadowrun games might be getting a release on consoles.

Gematsu has discovered Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition have all been rated in Taiwan for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

It is possible the three games rated could be released as a single collection instead of as individual releases.

Shadowrun is a strategy RPG video game series set in a dystopian cyberpunk universe.

