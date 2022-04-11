LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the UK Charts, Sets LEGO Record - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 9, 2022.

Sales for the game set a record for the biggest LEGO game launch of all time in the UK, even before you add in digital sales. It beat 2008's LEGO Indiana Jones by 8.4 percent. It is a the second fastest-selling game of 2022 behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

32 percent of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga retail sales were on the PS5, 26 percent on the Nintendo Switch, 32 percent on the Xbox, and 20 percent on the PS4.

"The current all-time unit sales No.1 is LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, followed at No.2 by LEGO Batman and at No3 by LEGO Indiana Jones," said GfK games boss Dorian Bloch. "Then it's two Star Wars titles: LEGO Star Wars 2: Original Trilogy at No.4 and No.5 is LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. All of which have grossed over 1m units in the UK and between £27m to £34m in box revenue.

"LEGO as a brand dates back to October 1997 with the launch of Mindscape's LEGO Island on PC and then in 1998 LEGO Chess, LEGO Creator and LEGO Loco, all on PC. However, it was Eidos and TT Games' LEGO Star Wars in 2005 that propelled LEGO in to the big time league of 1m unit sales in the UK."

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is down one spot to second place as sales dropped 24 percent. It is on track to become the best-selling Kirby game in UK history.

Elden Ring dropped to sixth place as sales were down 13 percent. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fell down to 11th place with sales decreasing 51 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - NEW Kirby and The Forgotten Land FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons WWE 2K22 Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

