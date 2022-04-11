Cyberpunk 2077 Dev: 'We Are Working on Expansions' - News

CD Projekt RED quest director Pawel Sasko in a livestream transcribed by TheGamer revealed the developer is working on expansions for Cyberpunk 2077.

"I cannot tell you anything about our future plans", Sasko said. "But I can assure you that we are working on expansions - we're working on stuff for you guys."

Sasko added, "We're still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done. We're very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more...incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it.

"That's as much as I can tell you. We are working on stuff for you. Like I'm literally daily reviewing quests, talking to people about stuff, so it is happening."

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

