Lords of the Fallen 2 Launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

posted 4 hours ago

CI Games first announced Lords of the Fallen 2 in 2014 and was in development by Defiant Studios, however, in 2019 Hexworks took over as developer.

CI Games in its latest "Consolidated Management Report" posted this month revealed Lords of the Fallen 2 will launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"The sequel to this franchise has been developed by our internal studio Hexworks since 2019," reads the report. "The project has been led out of Barcelona, Spain, with additional development talent based in Romania, the United Kingdom and France. Our studio of 60+ internal development team members have worked closely with other third party developers across various disciplines in the development of the game, which is now at an advanced stage of production.

"We plan to start the global marketing campaign of the game during the third Quarter of 2022. Lords of the Fallen 2 is planned to be released in 2023 as a fullprice game for the new generation of consoles and PC."

