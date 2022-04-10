Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Announced for iOS and Android - News

Square Enix has announced Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link for iOS and Android. A closed beta is planned for later this year.

In the game players "embark on adventures from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world. Players will be able to engage in exhilarating battles against the Heartless and discover a new, original story."

The company also announced the final chapter of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will launch in August 2022 as a free update to the Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road app.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

