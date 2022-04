Xbox Spring Sale Discounts Nearly 800 Games Up to 80% Off - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has launched its annual Xbox Spring Sale discounting nearly 800 games up to 80 percent off. The Xbox Spring Sale will run until Thursday, April 21 on the Xbox Store and Microsoft Store.

Some of the games discounted include first-party and third-party titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Diablo Prime Evil Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Call of Duty: Vanguard, WWE 2K22, FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto Online, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and many more.

Check out the complete list of games discounted as part of the Xbox Spring Sale via Major Nelson below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles