Xbox Series X|S Outsells the Wii U in Under 18 Months - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 357 Views
Microsoft's latest video game console generation, the Xbox Series X|S, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U after less than a year and a half on the market, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Xbox Series X|S has sold 13.66 million units worldwide through March 26, 2022, while the Wii U sold 13.56 million units lifetime.
Breaking down sales, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.63 million units in the US through March 26, while the Wii U sold 5.70 million units lifetime. In Europe, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.10 million units, which is ahead of the Wii U's 3.24 million units sold in the region.
In Japan, the Xbox Series X|S has sold only 0.17 million units, compared to 3.33 million units the Wii U sold. It is unlikely the Xbox Series X|S will outsell the Wii U in Japan, as the best-selling Xbox in Japan, the Xbox 360, sold 1.66 million units in the country.
Breaking down Europe sales, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.30 million units in the UK through March 26, while the Wii U sold 0.69 million units. In Germany, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.87 million units and the Wii U sold 0.75 million units. In France, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.40 million units and the Wii U sold 0.85 million units.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in January of this year revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.
"Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply," said Spencer at the time. "At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."
Wii U was definitely an idea ahead of its time. I'm sure Nintendo wanted the Wii U to function pretty much as Switch does now, but the tech just wasn't quite there yet at the time. Or, it's possible that the execs higher up still wanted to maintain distinct handheld/console lines, rather than fully combining them in Switch.
I know Nintendo likes to do new things from one generation to the next (N64>GameCube>Wii>Wii U>Switch), but I for one hope that their next system is more like the NES>SNES jump: just a better Switch in every way.
Next up is PlayStation Vita. Then GameCube and finally it’ll be ahead of the OG Xbox. Not bad considering they started out with an uphill battle after the Xbox one. I’m sure it’ll pass at least the One over time
If the XBox X surpassed the Wii U sales just now, how long the PS5 surpassed that milestone? because it's going on 19 millions sold by now.
How long did it take the Xbox One? I think this is a good milestone regardless. If nothing else the X|S outselling they Xbox One seems like a certainty at this point
Well not surprised. Wiiu was the least like console next to the virtual boy. I do own one only to play wii games since it backwards compatible.