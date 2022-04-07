Xbox Series X|S Outsells the Wii U in Under 18 Months - Sales

/ 357 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft's latest video game console generation, the Xbox Series X|S, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U after less than a year and a half on the market, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 13.66 million units worldwide through March 26, 2022, while the Wii U sold 13.56 million units lifetime.

Breaking down sales, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.63 million units in the US through March 26, while the Wii U sold 5.70 million units lifetime. In Europe, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.10 million units, which is ahead of the Wii U's 3.24 million units sold in the region.

In Japan, the Xbox Series X|S has sold only 0.17 million units, compared to 3.33 million units the Wii U sold. It is unlikely the Xbox Series X|S will outsell the Wii U in Japan, as the best-selling Xbox in Japan, the Xbox 360, sold 1.66 million units in the country.

Breaking down Europe sales, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.30 million units in the UK through March 26, while the Wii U sold 0.69 million units. In Germany, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.87 million units and the Wii U sold 0.75 million units. In France, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.40 million units and the Wii U sold 0.85 million units.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in January of this year revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.

"Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply," said Spencer at the time. "At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xbox. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles