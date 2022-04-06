Ubisoft Reportedly Working on a 3rd-Person Shooter - News

/ 486 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft is reportedly developing a new third-person shooter called Pathfinder that is PvPvE, according to three sources who spoke with Exputer.

Images and videos provided to the site reveal the art style of Pathfinder is similar to Hyper Scape. Ubisoft is set to shut down the free-to-play fast-paced urban battle royale first-person shooter later this month on Thursday, April 28, which is less than two years after it first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2020.

Pathfinder is described as a different take on the battle royale genre, where a team of four players will start on a map and need to find their way towards the center to fight an AI boss. Players will need to find their way through an outer wall and an inner wall that have gates in order to get to the boss. In each match the gates that can be broken into and ones that are locked change every match.

Players as they make their way to the boss will fight AI enemies to level up and get stronger. As the players get closer to the boss the AI enemies will get more difficult.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles