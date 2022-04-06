Return to Monkey Island Devs are Being 'Very Careful' About the Canon - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Terrible Toybox, along with LucasFilm Games, this week announced sequel to the point-and-click adventure games Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge called Return to Monkey Island.

This being set after the second title has led some to wonder what happens to the three games after Monkey Island 2.

Designer and writer on the game Ron Gilbert via Twitter has said the team is being "very careful" about the canon and that Monkey Island 3 will remain within the canon.

"[Monkey Island 3] doesn't go out of canon," said Gilbert. "We were very careful about that. Murray is in this game."

Return to Monkey Island will launch in 2022.

