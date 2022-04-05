Sniper Elite 5 Goes Gold - News

Publisher and developer Rebellion announced Sniper Elite 5 has gone gold ahead of its May release. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Sniper Elite 5 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 26.

🪙 We're thrilled to announce that @SniperElite 5 has now GONE GOLD 📀



🏆 Our dev teams across Rebellion have done an *incredible* job and we cannot wait for everyone to get their hands on Sniper Elite 5 on May 26th



✨ Preorder now: https://t.co/hTeijgNawO pic.twitter.com/0vG70JGIw0 — Rebellion (@Rebellion) April 5, 2022

Read details on the game below:

Pre-Order Bonus

Players who pre-order Sniper Elite 5 will also receive the latest mission of the much-heralded “Target Führer” campaign entitled “Wolf Mountain.” Players will get to infiltrate the Berghof, Hitler’s private mountain retreat in the Bavarian Alps, which is crawling with heavily armed personal guards, and a slew of collectibles for eagle-eyed snipers. They are tasked with taking down the Führer in the most imaginative way possible.

Additionally, those who pre-order will receive the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol. Based on a Special Forces experimental prototype, this powerful handgun is a must-have for covert operations.

Deluxe Edition

Rebellion has also revealed the details of the Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition, which will not only include the pre-order content but also the Season Pass. This will give players access to a post-release two-part campaign on extensive maps where they can arm themselves with an expanded armory of authentic World War II weapons and customize their sniper with new character packs and weapon skins.

The Season Pass comes fully loaded with:

Two Campaign Missions

Two Weapon skin packs

Two Character Packs

Six Weapon Packs

About the Game

The game features an extensive Campaign, which can be played with two-player online co-op, with locations painstakingly recreated using photogrammetry to ensure a deeply immersive experience. Online, the new Invasion Mode allows players to drop into each other’s Campaigns and take the role of an Axis Sniper with high rewards on offer. This brings a whole new dimension to the game’s intense drama and extra diversity to the enemies you will face on the battlefield. Additionally, 16 players can face off in adversarial multiplayer in a variety of game modes.

