Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Launches May 11 for PC

Publisher Happinet and developer Matrix Software announced Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia will launch for PC via Steam on May 11 for $39.99 / £30.99 / €33.99. It will be discounted by 15 percent in its first week.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in June 2020 and for the PlayStation 4 in December 2020.

View the PC trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia is once again brought to life by an all-star cast of notable Japanese game developers, including scenario writer Kenji Terada (Final Fantasy), art director and character designer Raita Kazama (Xenoblade Chronicles), and composer Sato Tenpei (Disgaea). Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia delivers a classic and authentic strategy RPG experience along with hundreds of hours of enjoyment with a deep turn-based battle system, world conquest systems, and stunning new campaign.

The new PC version includes added features that continued to build upon the core game experience. These features include a Creative Mode that unlocks after clearing Main Mode once. In this mode, players can pick their preferred power balance and starting knights and play at leisure without a time limit. There are 13 starting power balance templates to choose from. Players can also customize the affiliation of each base if they so desire; a New Game+ feature to load a cleared game save data and start a new game with items carried over; and Battle Map HP Display for units to have their HP displayed on the battle map.

In Runersia, a continent created by the Rune God, mana rains down endlessly. Eons ago, five Mana Stones were brought forth by this continent and passes through history alongside human nations, eventually embedding into special Brigandine equipment to create Rune Knights—special individuals who can wield the mana power and stones embedded into their armor to cast skills and magic as well as summon and control ancient monsters. Six Brigandine nations of Runersia, each with conflicting ideals, beliefs, histories, and faiths, are divided by Brigandines of Justice, Glory, Freedom, Sanctity, and Ego, while the sixth nation exists without Brigandine.

The goal is to win battles to expand their nation’s influence until the entire continent of Runersia has been taken over by the player.

Key Features:

Build Your Army – Choose from one of six countries to rule, command over 100 Rune Knights, and build an army of monstrous troops, including dragons, ghouls, and angels.

– Choose from one of six countries to rule, command over 100 Rune Knights, and build an army of monstrous troops, including dragons, ghouls, and angels. Plan Your Attacks – Master the deep turn-based battle system and world conquest system to ensure victory.

– Master the deep turn-based battle system and world conquest system to ensure victory. Hundreds of Hours of Gameplay – Each of the six playable nations offers 30+ hours of playtime, post-ending prologue content, and new custom difficulty levels.

– Each of the six playable nations offers 30+ hours of playtime, post-ending prologue content, and new custom difficulty levels. Challenge Mode – Aim for the highest score with non-stop missions that increase in challenge the longer players survive.

– Aim for the highest score with non-stop missions that increase in challenge the longer players survive. Titans of the Iron Front Update – Challenge yourself with new high-level monsters, scaling AI difficulty, playtime and EXP gain options, and further customize your conquest experience with this free content update available on day one for Steam users.

