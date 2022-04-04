SnowRunner PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update to Release on May 31 - News

posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment announced the next-generation update for SnowRunner is set to release next month for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 31.

The next-generation update is free for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners and it will make the game run at 60 FPS and 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X. There is no word on the improvements for Xbox Series S owners.

The PS5 version of the game will also support the DualSense controller’s Haptic Feedback.

SnowRunner is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

