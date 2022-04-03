PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan: New PlayStation Plus Library Will Have 'Massive Publisher Participation' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan on the latest PlayStation podcast was asked about the games coming to the new PlayStation Plus service.

Ryan says to expect games from a wide variety of publishers, including big AAA titles and small indie titles from over 200 partners.

"I’m going to play a little hard to get on that one, but I can tell you free that we have massive publisher participation in this program," said Ryan via VideoGamesChronicle. "We have all the big names present."

He added, "We have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong."

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service.

The Essential tier is the same as the current version of PlayStation Plus, while the Extra tier adds a catalog of up to 400 PS5 and PS4 games and the Premium tier adds PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. The PS3 games are only available to play via cloud streaming and will not be available to download.

