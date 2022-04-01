Hyper Light Drifter Sequel Hyper Light Breaker Announced for PC - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Heart Machine have announced Hyper Light Drifter sequel, Hyper Light Breaker, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in Spring 2023.

"It’s wild to think it’s been six years since we released Hyper Light Drifter," said Heart Machine creative director and Hyper Light Drifter creator Alx Preston. "The long journey from the dream project getting Kickstarted back in 2013 to now has been incredible. We feel deeply fortunate to be able to celebrate the franchise in this way.

"Crowdfunding for the game exceeded our wildest expectations, leading to millions of players from around the world falling in love with Hyper Light Drifter. Fans put their trust in us back then to deliver on the vision; we can’t wait for our community to experience Hyper Light Breaker—it’s a new path and culmination of everything we have learned over the past eight years of development at Heart Machine."

Gearbox Publishing San Francisco president Yoon Im added, "As huge fans of Hyper Light Drifter, we are thrilled to partner with Heart Machine to help bring Hyper Light Breaker to life. Hyper Light Drifter has a passionate community of players who fell in love with the game’s unique presentation, and Hyper Light Breaker will elevate that with its stylish 3D world and unforgettable art style alone. Players are going to love exploring the Hyper Light universe like never before."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action roguelite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter.

Key Features:

A Brand-New 3D World to Explore A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore. A vast, ever-changing world awaits with massive, open biomes and deep labyrinths. Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider and more for incredible freedom across landscapes.

Lead the Breakers Play single player or lead your team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online cooperative play. Face hordes of enemies and gigantic bosses in frenetic third-person combat.

Explore, Collect, and Destroy Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run. Learn more about the Overgrowth and the deep storylines hidden within with each death and subsequent attempt.

Help the Settlement Help a settlement flourish, bringing with it colorful characters and permanent upgrades. Visit the settlers between each run and discover their stories.



