Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Reportedly to Launch Later This Year

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan later this year, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden who spoke with sources familiar with Microsoft's plans.

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will be a more expensive tier of Game Pass. It will give up to five people access to Xbox Game Pass and will be far cheaper than paying for five separate Game Pass accounts.

People in the same country will be able to play together using a single Game Pass subscription managed by a single account holder. Microsoft already uses a Family Account system for its Office 365 subscription.

Corden isn't sure if there will be separate Family Plans for Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC Game Pass, or if it will have the same features as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Game Pass for Console, PC, the Cloud, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play.

Microsoft has had a desire for an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan, but it had to work out details on how royalties would be distributed and how licenses from third-party publishers would be compensated for players who weren't attached to the main account.

