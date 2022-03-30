Unpacking Headed to PS5 and PS4 in Spring 2022 - News

/ 442 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Witch Beam announced Unpacking will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Spring 2022.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and GOG, Humble Store in November 2021.

Limited Run Games will release a physical edition of Unpacking for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

View the PS5 and PS4 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

Key Features:

Unpack a home—from a single bedroom to an entire house.

Meditative gameplay with no timers, meters or scores.

Explore domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves.

Discover a character’s story through the items that come with her to each new home (and the items that get left behind).

Soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer and audio director Jeff van Dyck.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles