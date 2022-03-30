Winter Ember Launches April 19 for Consoles and PC - News

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer Sky Machine Studios announced the stealth sandbox action game, Winter Ember, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on April 19. The game will launch later for the Nintendo Switch.

"Winter Ember is a stealth game driven by player exploration and intrigue," said Blowfish Studios CEO Ben Lee. "Within the darkness, the truth can be revealed, and we can’t wait to let players uncover the mysteries of Anargal when Winter Ember launches on April 19."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is overview of the game:

You are Arthur Artorias—the sole survivor of a massacre that devastated your family’s legacy and tore them out of the history books. Thought to be dead, you emerge from exile eight years later, the faceless man kindled by the flame and seeking vengeance.

Embark on an adventure unravelling a dark tale filled with twisted characters, centered around a militant religion hell bent on keeping control.

Key Features:

A True Stealth Experience – As Arthur, you must stick to the shadows, infiltrate homes and explore hidden passageways; but, be careful not to be spotted! Choose your playstyle: knocking out enemies may keep them quiet for some time, but they will eventually wake up; a quick slice to the throat may be a more permanent solution, but the bloodstain you leave on the carpet might be a dead giveaway! Keep your wits about you, dispose of bodies, peek through keyholes and pickpocket unsuspecting victims.

Deep Arrow Crafting System – Prepare for your mission by planning your loadout. With over 30 arrows to craft, experimentation is key to your success! Do you craft a smoke arrow to blind your opponent, or do you add on a poison element to create poisonous gas? Use your arrows offensively or defensively: break down weak walls with a blunt arrow to surprise your enemy, or use a rope arrow to reach a higher place and take out your enemies from a distance.

Skill Tree – Customize your playstyle from three distinct skill trees—stealth, combat, and utility. Unlock over 70 unique passive and active skills to choose from and seek vengeance your way.

– Customize your playstyle from three distinct skill trees—stealth, combat, and utility. Unlock over 70 unique passive and active skills to choose from and seek vengeance your way. Explore A Dark World – Return home to the cold Victorian town of Anargal, on the verge of technological breakthrough. Infiltrate and explore vast environments brimming with treasure and mystery. From rival gangs to unique characters, approach each scenario in a myriad of ways. Take advantage of the environment, find solutions to every problem, and move past any challenge standing in your way.

