Jim Ryan: New PlayStation Plus to Have Games from 'Every Major Publisher'

After months of rumors Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. The relaunch of PlayStation Plus will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GamesIndustry discussed the new PlayStation Plus and said it will have games from "every major publisher."

"Whether it's indies, whether it's big games, or things that celebrate our heritage... all sorts of games," Ryan said. "We are going to have all of it, and hopefully a line-up that ticks all sorts of boxes."

Ryan did add that the Premium tier will not be for everyone and is designed for those who want to play retro titles. The Premium tier is priced at $18 per month or $120 per year and includes titles going all the way back to the original PlayStation.

"Obviously, it's not for everybody, which is why it is in the Premium tier," Ryan said. "But there are people like me who have been around forever, who have played those games and loved those games 20-odd years ago. Or maybe it's people whose parents rave on about these games and want to try them for themselves. Once we can share the line-up with the world, we think there's going to be a lot of interest in that."

Ryan did mention there is hope that some of the 48 million PlayStation Plus subscribers might upgrade to one of the higher tiers.

"It's about rounding off the offer that we have," he said. "With platforms, it is seldom just one single thing that makes a platform really attractive. It's a combination of many things. And having a really strong service proposition definitely helps.

"Clearly, within our existing audience base we have the opportunity to attract PlayStation owners who are not PlayStation Plus subscribers at present. The additional opportunity is the 48 million PlayStation Plus subscribers and get them to trade-up to Extra or to Premium. And our task is made rather easier there by the fact that they are existing PlayStation Plus subscribers, so we have an extremely close relationship with them on many levels."

The subscription model in the video game industry has been growing for years as Microsoft's own service, Xbox Game Pass, has surpassed 25 million subscribers.

