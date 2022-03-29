Deliver Us The Moon Launches May 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive announced Deliver Us The Moon will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 19 for $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99.

Players who own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free.

The PS5 version will be getting a limited physical release for $24.99 via Limited Run Games in North America and through European retailers for €24.99.

View the next-gen release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?

Key Features:

Tackle real-world issues.

First-person and third-person perspective, including driving numerous vehicles.

Vast, open moonscape to explore and discover.

Claustrophobic, suspense driven action..

action.. Anti-gravity gameplay sequences.

Clever, challenging puzzles.

Haunting, orchestral soundtrack.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Next Gen Upgrades:

Fully remastered in 4K with ray-traced shadows and reflections.

Jump into the action quicker with faster loading times.

Adaptive triggers and controller speakers (PlayStation 5).

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners upgrade to new-generation version for free.

