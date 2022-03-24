The Evil Within Director Working on a Game That is the 'Complete Opposite of Horror' - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami, who is creator of the Resident Evil series, in an interview with Famitsu revealed The Evil Within director John Johanas is working on a game that is the opposite of a horror game, which is a genre the studio is best known for.

"John Johanas, who directed the DLC for The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, is working on a completely new title that is the complete opposite of horror," said Mikami via VideoGamesChronicle. "It’s a really good game, so keep your eyes peeled."

Mikami added that he hopes to chance the image at Tango Gameworks as it is currently known as a developer of horror games.

“I hope to eventually change the image that Tango Gameworks currently has," he said. "At the moment, we are still seen as a studio that specialises only in survival horror.

"Of course, it’s nice to have fans think of us as a studio with a reputation for developing survival horror games. But we also want to be viewed as a studio that can create a wider variety of games. We will be releasing more and more new games in the future, starting with Ghostwire: Tokyo, so please give us your support."

The Evil Within is a survival horror video game series developed by Tango Gameworks. The first entry released in October 2014 and the sequel released in October 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles