WWE 2K22 Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts as Elden Ring Remains in 1st - Sales

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 13, 2022.

WWE 2K22 debuted in second place and is the only new title in the top 10 this week.

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, in it second week dropped down from second to third place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is down one spot to fourth, while Horizon: Forbidden West dropped from fourth to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Elden Ring WWE 2K22 - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Horizon: Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

