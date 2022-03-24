Heart Machine to Make 'Big Exclusive Announcement' on March 31 - News

posted 38 minutes ago

Developer Heart Machine will make a "big exclusive announcement" during the Hyper Light Drifter sixth anniversary celebration, which will take place on March 31 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch the event on YouTube and Twitch.

Heart Machine is known for developing Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash.

Here is an overview of the event:

Heart Machine, the award-winning developer of Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, and G4, the content studio and gaming network that unites creators and fandoms, are excited to announce a special “Xplay Presents: Hyper Light Drifter Celebration + World Exclusive Announcement” on G4’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The hour-long event will be broadcasted during a special episode of G4’s tentpole video game program, Xplay, on Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To celebrate Hyper Light Drifter‘s original release on March 31, 2016, Alx Preston (Heart Machine founder, creative design director and creator of Hyper Light Drifter) will share the history of Heart Machine, play through Hyper Light Drifter with the Xplay team, and make an exclusive announcement that you don’t want to miss.

