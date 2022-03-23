AMD FSR 2.0 Coming to Xbox Consoles - News

AMD at GDC 2022 announced its new FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) will be coming to Xbox consoles soon. FSR 2.0 is a competitor to Nvidia's DLSS and it allows for higher resolutions and faster framerates.

The company did not say when FSR 2.0 will be available for game developers to use on Xbox consoles, however, it "will also be fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games."

AMD did provide a list of AMD and Nvidia GPUs that are expected to be able to take advantage of FSR 2.0 This includes GeForce RTX 1070 or higher Nvidia GPUs, AMD Radeon RX 590 and AMD RX 6500 XT or higher.

Lower-end GPUs likely won't work well with FSR 2.0, admitted AMD. This is because it still takes time to run even it is below 1.5ms.

