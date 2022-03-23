Twin-Stick and Tower Defense Game Slaycation Paradise Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Affordable Acquisition have announced twin-stick and tower defense game, Slaycation Paradise, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Slaycation Paradise - Book your Wasteland Vacation

Nestled deep in the heart of the galaxy, our state-of-the-art facility at Slaycation Paradise offers exclusive access to leisurely slaying activities for all warp travelers looking to get away from the daily grind. Explore our beautiful and chaotic destinations filled with an array of monsters intent on your demise. Slay away your worries and have the time of your life as the world around you withers and dies!

Visit Our Unique and Exotic Apocalyptic Locations

Slaycation Paradise’s unique inter-dimensional portals offer an enticing selection of alternate Earth annihilation scenarios for you and your family to enjoy. Marvel at stunning vistas as worlds die in fiery hellscapes. Dangle your toes in rivers of blood while sipping on a margarita. (Use of heavy weapons while under the influence of alcohol is not recommended.) For that ‘impending end of the universe’ feeling, there’s nothing like Slaycation Paradise. Come on in, the slaughter’s lovely!

Be Creative and Tailor Your Very Own Tower Defense Set-Up

Free to all visitors is the simply swell Construction Assembly Turret (C.A.T. kit), providing custom defense structures anywhere you like. Perfect for all your defensive needs against those pesky zombie hordes! (Use at own risk. Slaycation Paradise Ltd. Accepts no liability for injury or zombie plague infections sustained.) Your C.A.T. kit will provide you and your loved ones with a heightened level of security and ensure you enjoy every moment of your stay at the end of days.

Take Advantage of Our Premium Weapons and Turret Rental Catalogue

Enjoy our apocalypse-proof weapon selection from the classic pump shotgun to the flamethrower, cat-launcher, magic wands and many, many more. Whether it’s cutting through mobs like butter or battling Kaiju-sized monsters, our incredible arsenal brings laughter to the slaughter.

Earn Slaycation Club Member’s Rewards

We like to give back to our members here at Slaycation Paradise. While touring with us, you’ll earn Slaycation Club Rewards, allowing you to unlock new apocalyptic destinations, crazy new weapons or wonderful upgrade perks. Only the best will do for our valued customers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles