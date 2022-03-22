Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

IllFonic has announced Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is a four-versus-one asymmetrical multiplayer game and will launch in Q4 2022.

As a Ghostbuster, join with other Ghostbusters to chase and trap ghosts in museums, prisons, hotels, and more, and capture the ghosts before they can fully haunt the areas.

Or, as the Ghost, hide, sneak, surprise, scare, and of course, slime Ghostbusters and civilians until the everything has gone completely spooky. Use trickery, deception, and Ectoplasm to gain the upper hand and drive the Ghostbusters out.

